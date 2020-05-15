What is happening to our country? What right does the governor have taking away Karl Manke’s barber license when he is operating a legitimate business?
Are we now living in a banana republic? The last I knew, it is the legislative branch of government that makes the laws — not the executive branch. Our governor won’t even work with the legislators, but rather is going against their wishes with her executive orders.
When I was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, I had to take an oath to uphold the Constitution. This implied not obeying orders that were in conflict with the Constitution. Thank goodness we have a sheriff and the mayor of Perry who also understand their responsibilities.
I am reminded of the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller who wrote about Nazis: “First they came for the communists and I did not speak out because I was not a communist. Then they came for the socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.”
The governor seems arbitrary in her executive orders. What sense did it make to shut down just certain aisles at Home Depot or allow fishing in a row boat as long as it didn’t have a motor, etc?
Things like this made us the laughing stock of the nation. I thought we were the land of the free and the home of the brave — not the land of the suppressed and the home of the snowflakes.
Gary Hammond
Shiawassee Township
(2) comments
The whole idea that we have a Constitutional right to spread a disease is backwards and not an American value at all. Sorry, but your argument does not hold water.
Guess you took a different oath than I did. Laughing stock of the nation? Even Fox News stated that polls showed Michigan governor had an upper 60% approval rating and the other Governors were in the 70%.
