The President of the United States has (for the first time ever) dispatched “unidentified” agents to Portland, Oregon — for the apparent purpose of intensifying the conflict between peaceful demonstrators and local police.
Who are these “rogue agents?” Are they actually federal personnel? And if so:
n From what agency?
n Is their identity being concealed to make a Congressional investigation of their administrator impossible to convene?
n Is their identity being hidden to avoid the issue of Constitutional prohibitions for the federal government to intervene in state law enforcement?
n Where is the GOP outrage for government overreach, not to mention the unconstitutional use of uninvited federal suppression of local political dissent?
How do we not discount the possibility that these “agents” are not “hired thugs” sent by the Trump campaign? Isn’t this the precise question the right would be asking if a Democratic president were dispatching “unmarked” agents to “control” a Second Amendment demonstration in Arizona? Donald Trump is resurrecting the Nixonian “law and order” playbook for one reason only: to give his base an endless loop of campaign videos — with Trump as our strongman, authoritarian savior.
Thomas Smith
Durand
