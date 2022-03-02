I will pay $20 for a picture of the person standing and watching their dog go to the bathroom on my sidewalk — even the special walk that I hand-shoveled on the grass so that people won’t get their shoes wet when my two cement sidewalks flood with water when the snow melts. The pictures will be taken to the police anonymously and to city hall.
Owosso City Code
Chapter 5-Animals; Sec. 5-32
— Responsibility for Animal Wastes
No person shall keep a dog on a leash or maintain a stationary dog house or kennel within 60 feet of a neighboring residence. No person shall allow animal waste to accumulate form more than 48 hours on the ground in open air. No person walking a dog shall knowingly allow it to deposit its feces on property not belonging to that person, and shall clean up after said dog in case such an incident does occur.
Eddie Urban
Owosso
AGREE! You're a lazy and rude person if you can't bend over to pick up after your dogs.
