In the past couple weeks I have submitted two letters that were not published. One was a letter of appreciation to the administration, staff and student body at our beautiful new middle school for the solemn and prideful Veterans Day celebration.
After announcing the fact at a school board meeting, its absence was a source of embarrassment for me.
With a reminding note I resubmitted the letters. On last Wednesday the other letter was printed with some rewording and a few deletions and the inaccurate, inflammatory and infuriating caption, “Writer: Democracy doesn’t deserve to exist if Democrats win elections.”
The impetus for the correspondence was the ridiculous last minute scare tactic by Obama, Biden et al., and their subservient programmed media that, “democracy is on the ballot,” implying that it could be lost with this single election — a democracy that has survived a Civil War, world wars, McCarthyism and other threats.
My observation, the essence of my article was,” I have to admit a democracy does not deserve to survive if dependent on an uninformed, unthinking or uncaring electorate,” which I stand by.
I referenced the many polls that expressed gross dissatisfaction with the direction in which we are being led, including the border and its evil issues, the crime with defunding police, failure to prosecute, the self-caused energy crisis and subsequent inflation, the irresponsible spending of money we don’t have and so much more. And yet so many voted to stay the course, which means little constructive change is likely.
Uninformed, unthinking, uncaring or genuinely satisfied?
Nowhere did I mention the word “Democrat” or ever favor a single party government.
This rebuttal is written at the suggestion of my friend, Mr. Tom Campbell, who had concurred with the caption, but admitted, “We might have done better.”
