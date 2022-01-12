Some complaints with the county clerk’s office need to be addressed.
First, we have no person to go to for some answers on things that have happened in the past.
My husband ran for Middlebury Township supervisor. He had to go to the state to get the paperwork. The clerk’s office told him they didn’t have any.
We put a fence up and were told we had to take it down. We asked for a variance and someone in Middlebury Township didn’t like it. The state said the fence was all legal.
When the county clerk first got into office I supported her. Now, the office hangs up on us when we call.
We’ve done nothing wrong to be treated like this. My husband is a good man and stood by me through some medical issues. Now, we are going to get some answers, one way or another.
Wynoma Chalker
Owosso
