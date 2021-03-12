Why aren’t these political signs and flags supporting any political candidate still allowed to be up and displayed?
Michigan has a law against this, and most, if not all, townships and cities do as well. According to the law they are to be removed 10 days after an election and most ordinances follow this timeframe or close to it.
These flags or banners are also considered political signage as well. Michigan law says 10 days after the election they are to be taken down or face $1,000 fine or 93 days imprisonment or both.
What a way to generate revenue for our county.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.