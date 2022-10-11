Nov. 8 is Election Day in Michigan. Your vote will have a huge impact that will alter our future because you will be voting to change the Michigan Constitution. There are three ballot proposals you will be voting on. Vote no on all three.
This proposed Constitutional amendment is an initiated law passed in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature by a two-thirds majority. I find it very hard to believe that this was done with altruistic intent to make the process more transparent and have greater accountability. This is the fox guarding the hen house. This constitutional amendment would reduce the maximum length a lawmaker can serve from 14 years to 12 years, but it would allow them to serve 12 years in a single chamber, essentially allowing them to serve longer terms than they normally could. Currently most term-limited House members leave after six years and choose to not run for the Senate. Most Senate members leave after eight years.
This voter initiative petition would open a greater possibility for fraud than we currently experience. Permitting “early in-person voting” nine days in advance of the traditional day would allow less oversight of the defined structured process allowing for a greater chance of fraud. It will allow for no-reason absentee ballots, unsupervised ballot drop boxes, no state ID required to vote, it would allow for private groups and charities to fund elections, it limits outside election audits of elections and denies citizens access to election records.
Proposal 3: Reproductive Freedom For All
This proposal would make Michigan the most pro-abortion state in the country. It would allow for abortions up to the day of birth, partial-birth abortions, and termination of babies that survive abortions. It would allow minor children to obtain abortions and sterilization. It would eliminate screenings of women coerced into getting abortions, and remove health and safety requirements of abortion facilities. It would also allow anyone considered to be a “health care professional” to authorize the approval of an abortion for either mental or health reasons. The ballot proposal has no definition of the terms that are used in the proposal.
This ballot proposal must be defeated. Vote no on Proposal 3.
(1) comment
#1 Vote yes. #2 There is NO proven fraud. Only in your mind. vote YES! #3 VOTE HELL YES. Where does this end? Keep the government out of peoples lives
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.