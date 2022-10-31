Elections matter. Specifically local elections. The candidates that live in our counties and our communities have the power to shape our futures and our lives for the better. No other candidate on the ballot this year has more knowledge on how to improve our community than Mark Zacharda, who is running for state representative.
Mark is a Shiawassee County farmer and a former teacher. He knows exactly how much hard work it takes to live here and what issues that we all face. He knows how to get things done. He’s been down and dirty on the farm. He’s helped teach and raise our kids. One look at his website and it is clear that his policies will greatly help our district by supporting labor, manufacturing, small business, and local schools. His policies are based on common sense.
