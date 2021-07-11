I wish to extend my offer of condolence to Republicans, and especially to Christian Republicans.
They have apparently relinquished their ethical and moral obligations to be able to be in agreement with their party’s nationwide strategic plan to deny seniors, minorities and college students the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.
In doing so, are they knowledgeable that by denying these citizens the opportunity to exercise their constitutional and patriotic responsibility, that they are overtly violating the Eighth Commandment, “Thou shall not steal?”
The Republican Party, instead of offering proposals to attract the interest of these demographic groups, has consequently chosen to restrict their ability to vote. Thus, the party in doing so has, unfortunately, become the party of no shame, with the motto, “The end justifies the means.”
How can any Christian be in agreement with this desperate decision to attempt to overtly influence elections at all levels of government is beyond belief.
Frank Davis
Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.