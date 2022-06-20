As I read an article in the sports section of The Argus-Press titled “Title IX: Icons warn of complacency amid law’s success,” I began to reminisce about my own experience with sports, as well as the relative lack of opportunities and encouragement back in my day to get involved with traditionally male-dominated sports like archery, wrestling and martial arts.
Now that I have reached mid-life, it has become crystal clear to me that girls and women who dedicate themselves to one or more team or individual sports in their youth have healthier relationships with their bodies — they are more self-disciplined, determined and more able to negotiate effectively and approach conflicts head-on — rather than falling into the dysfunctional passive-aggressive conflict-avoidance patterns that we women know all too well.
Title IX was passed in 1972, allowing girls and women equal access to athletic opportunities. Many women who were raised before the sports inclusion era are deeply ashamed about their bodies, having internalized religious lies about women supposedly being to blame (and punished) for that whole Garden of Eden fiasco, as well as for the mundane bodily processes that are actually quite miraculous when viewed from a place of reverence rather than shame.
Athletic development grounds and centers the mind. The mind by itself and the thoughts it produces are profoundly over-rated. It’s the understatement of the millennia to say the forced conformity of gender roles, and the thinking that produced generations of hyper-masculinized men and hyper-feminized women did not produce anything even remotely resembling a balanced, harmonious society. It’s obvious that if something is natural, it wouldn’t require such enormous effort and fear-based gender role enforcement tactics to herd males and females into their “natural” roles.
The fact is, the balancing of masculine and feminine energies must be done internally, rather than externally. In lots of ways, men and women are becoming more balanced and whole than at any point in known history; yet the regressive movement to forcibly return us to an era of gender apartheid and second class citizenship for women has once again reared its ugly head on a massive scale.
Women are called in this moment of global madness, in which ecocide and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction threaten the future survival of our species, to become fully integrated and empowered human beings who are able to represent the authentic female approach to stewardship of our collective natural resources.
The divine feminine has been much-maligned, along with the earth and nature. Nature is viewed as feminine, and therefore it is deemed appropriate and “masculine” to dominate it, instead of harmonizing with nature and taking care to not impose a burden on natural systems.
Encourage girls and young women to get involved in sports. Boys are taught to assume that sports is their domain and that taking up space in the world is their right. Not so for girls and women.
Too many women and girls are missing out on the life-affirming experience of developing one’s body to do something amazing, rather than to resign themselves to society’s low expectations for women. Society and mass media want women to be obsessed with how they look and with whether their appearance is satisfactory enough to participate fully in society. Nothing is more empowering for females than to know how much their bodies and minds are capable of, and that’s what sports offers to everyone.
Lest the culture-warrior politicians attempt to twist and misappropriate my message, let me be clear: transgender athletes do not take away any opportunities whatsoever from female athletes.
Sports history is replete with examples that prove that athletes of different sizes, abilities and even genders can compete effectively with their own unique sets of strengths and weaknesses. Muggsy Bogues wasn’t denied opportunities by the basketball players who towered over him at his height of 5-foot-3. He actually added to the competitive challenge for all players, rather than being denied or denying others any opportunities.
Title IX changed the game for women. Encouraging girls and women to take full advantage of the athletic opportunities out there will level the playing field of life.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
