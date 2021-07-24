I would like to put my 2 cents worth into the ongoing saga of the current Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ efforts to line their own pockets at the expense of those who really need and earn it.
I am in agreement with all of the recent letter writers, plus Dan Basso’s editorial Thursday. The commissioners, county coordinator and county attorney need to be dealt with in two ways — I hope the lawsuit filed by an Owosso resident Thursday is successful, and that voters in their districts vote them out.
I’d also like their comments in the press to tell the story of what they seem to think of one of their colleagues and the residents of Shiawassee County. I’m talking about County Coordinator Brian Boggs’ not-so-veiled threat to withhold future considerations for county employees, and Commissioner Cindy Garber’s characterization of Commissioner Marlene Webster’s concerns about the whole thing made Webster “cry like a teenage girl.”
When the guilty are called out about their misdeeds, name calling seems to be their go-to defense.
I would urge all county residents to make an effort to attend the 5 p.m. commissioners meeting on Aug. 12 to voice your concerns. I wish I lived in Webster’s district because she represents my way of thinking on many topics. She is a courageous whistleblower.
As for my commissioner (Greg Brodeur), he was the only one absent from that meeting so I’ll reserve judgment until I hear his opinions about what his colleagues did in his absence.
Larry Alpert
Owosso
Editor’s Note: Commissioner Brodeur, in a letter to the editor in Friday’s paper, said he did not support the board’s decision to give elected officials COVID-19 hazard payments and planned to donate his check to a local charity.
