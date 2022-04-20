This letter is written in response to a letter that appeared in Saturday’s paper advocating for a bill for criminal sexual conduct cases.
I don’t have any children, but I do agree with the writer — with one exception. It seems the writer is singling out certain felony convictions or cases. Let me put it this way: if you want to advocate for such a bill, then why not just advocate for a bill that would be for all felony cases tried in the state of Michigan? After all, wouldn’t you want to know if you are living next door to a convicted murderer that has been released from prison, or a drug dealer, or anyone who has a felony drug conviction that has served their time?
And if you’re going to advocate for such a bill, I would add having a registry for all felony convictions. The state of Michigan would make quite a bit of money having all felons register for life. There is currently a civil suit going on through the American Civil Liberties Union on CSC in Michigan.
Unfortunately, this is an election year and state Rep. Ben Frederick’s term is ending, so the writer may have to reach to to whoever takes his place to advocate for any such bill.
Max W. Spencer
Owosso
