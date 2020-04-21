For a short time, most states and people in the U.S. took the stay-at-home order for the virus seriously.
At its onset, and faster than poop through a tin horn, toilet paper disappeared. We established our first urgent priority.
We’ve become the most pampered nation on the face of the Earth. We are able to go for medical help, buy groceries, FaceTime friends and relatives, do home delivery shopping, buy gas, watch movies, and play games on television, computers, iPhones and get takeout food.
Compare it to this hardship.
During World War II, 16,332,000 served and 73 percent of the military personnel served overseas. About 407,000 died and that number includes 79,000 who were lost in combat and never recovered.
It was more than four years of going from the good life to being in hell, shot at, on duty 24/7, with malaria, trench foot, sleeping in foxholes, freezing and frost bite, and eating out of cans.
Those people took adversity and shoved it into the latrine — and probably without toilet paper (it wasn’t something you carried around in a back pack). Most of these people never saw or heard the voices of their people back home for a few years. Women put on hard hats and filled in for their guys. Rationing became a fixture by using stamps provided by the government for sugar, tires, gas, etc.
If this doesn’t strike a cord with you, read about the 10 years of this nation’s Depression era. All of the above speak of being resolute and resilient.
Now, we’re crying our eyes out for a few months of stay-at-home restraints to save lives. People in Michigan, a couple of days ago, protested in Lansing because of the governor’s order infringed on their getting “up north” to their second homes and getting their pontoon boats and docks into the water.
For the most part, the rally turned out to be political in nature. On the TV program called “The View,” a panelist asked if those protesters would sign a no treatment paper to opt out of medical help if they or family caught the virus. Tell a Stage 4 cancer patient how bad you have it.
Yup, I’m not overly fond of the “stay home” order, but it’s a whole lot better than the alternative.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
