Time to face the facts, Donald Trump and his family are nothing but fakes and frauds.
Even though no indictments have been handed down, it doesn’t change the facts. Thank God the majority of voters can see a fake when they see one and vote them out. After tax fraud and stealing classified information from the White House, this man and his family are not mentally competent to run any office or organization, that has been proven for sure.
