“I believe in an America that is officially neither Catholic, Protestant nor Jewish; where no public official either requests or accepts instructions on public policy from the Pope, the National Council of Churches or any other ecclesiastical source; where no religious body seeks to impose its will directly or indirectly upon the general populace or the public acts of its officials; and where religious liberty is so indivisible that an act against one church is treated as an act against all.”
— John F. Kennedy, Sept. 12, 1960
Yes, that really is an excerpt from John F. Kennedy’s address to a group of Protestant ministers, on the issue of his religion. The whole address is simply fascinating and is worth watching or reading in its entirety by searching “JFK on his religion” on the internet.
Today, nearly 62 years after that speech we have a sizable group of voters, elected and appointed officials that are trying to impose the will of their religion upon all citizens of the United States of America.
For those of you in favor of a national religion, I’m sorry, but it would be blatantly unconstitutional. The First Amendment states: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.
For those of you arguing for prayer in public school, your kids can already do that — on their own time and of their own free will. If you are looking to establish through an act of law, time allotted in school specifically for praying, you would be opening a can of worms that would probably horrify you. A specific religion could not be established, therefore you could argue, that all religions worshiped by the children that attend the school would have to be respected. Protestants, Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Unitarians, Satanists and followers of The Mighty Thor would all have to be given time to preach their gospel. Do you get it yet?
You do have another solution to prayer in schools: private institutions. Sounds expensive right? Don’t worry, I’m sure they have valid reasons for gatekeeping your child’s education and devotion to God with a lump sum of cash.
To those of you that use the Founding Father’s names in vain in an attempt to back up your argument for a national religion or prayer in school, I say this: Do your own research and try to ignore your personal bias.
