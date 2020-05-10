In these uncertain times, I have watched with interest many of the political comments in The Argus. One extremely critical issue is missing for millions of voters who consider themselves pro-life.
In the Democratic Party, there was not a single candidate — not one — that stood for the unborn or who was willing to go against the party platform that supports no restrictions on abortion. They are presently supporting a movement called “Shout Your Abortion” in which women are encouraging women to be proud of that decision and share this experience with many children and young girls.
In my 35 years of counseling experience, I have worked with many young women who have made this difficult decision. I can assure you that this is not a decision that most women found themselves proud of, in taking their baby’s life.
An unwanted pregnancy has many different causes, but usually it is poor decision making, trying to hold on to a relationship through pregnancy, wanting to leave their parents’ house, etc.
Often it was a form of birth control. More than half the women seeking an abortion have already had one or more. They are often haunted with the thoughts of those unknown children.
The argument that this is a woman’s body and she can choose what to do with it doesn’t address the father’s right, as well as the price an innocent child pays for his mother’s poor decision.
Since Roe v Wade, 60 million children have been aborted. Michigan has one of the highest abortion rates in the country — 85 per day. How many doctors, nurses, teachers, scientists, musicians, etc., were aborted?
The Clintons referred to abortion as “safe, legal and rare” — and yet the more than 2,700 being performed in this country each day are far from that. Doctors are performing surgeries on babies in the womb. What makes one human worth saving but in other cases they are thrown into the garbage? Each is God-created, fearfully and wonderfully made.
I would rather see a different trend: Shout your adoption. Thousands of families wait for many years to adopt or foster a child. In our case, it was six years for our darling granddaughter to join our family and I thank God every day that her mother chose to give her life.
This mother was unmarried, poor and lived in the inner city and could have easily gone to Planned Parenthood for an abortion. Some of my dearest friends came from backgrounds of adoption and I feel society is in a better place for their contribution to it. This is not just a woman’s body and on this Mother’s Day thank a mother who chose life.
Deborah Bentley
Owosso
