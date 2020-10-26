In response to this month’s county board meetings I would make a few comments.
Someone definitely dropped the ball in regard to the budget audit this year and over the past four years. Responsibility always lies with the leadership, and Jeremy Root has been the chairman of the county board for few years. Yet, he refuses to accept any responsibility for the shortfalls within the county.
Next, I would address the corruption in county.
This past spring Root’s vehicle was involved with destruction of private property and nothing was done about it. In fact, Sheriff Brian BeGole diverted the Michigan State Police investigation of the crash. Later, Jeremy commented another person was the one who was driving his vehicle. Needless to say, nobody was charged with drunken driving and damage to private property.
The good ol’ boy network has been working overtime in Shiawassee County for several years. BeGole’s long-standing relationship with former Oakley Police Chief Robert Reznik came to light with his support of Reznik after serving together with the Perry Police Department.
On another note, how is it the commissioners are able to siphon money from a specified account into special accounts to spend as they please? For example, for several years, the Veterans Affairs Committee has been receiving a millage for veterans relief fund in excess of $170,000 annually and only authorizing $20,000 to 24,000 a year to assist veterans in need. I have been told there is more than $700,000 in this account, and the commissioners are trying to get permission to add that, along with the veterans administrative millage (totaling more than $1.4 million), to build their own private building.
Fiddlergreenllc.com has repeatedly volunteered a large space at the old Pleasant View on Norton Street for the VA. Mike Reeves, Shiawassee County VA director, has repeatedly declined the offer for the free space which would save county residents millions, along with single-level access for handicapped veterans.
Former Commissioner Les Schneider and I have been fighting this issue of “money laundering” for many years. Most of the commissioners agreed not to appoint certain individuals back to the veterans committee. Yet, they brought one back because he would toe the line. I have repeatedly applied for several committees in this county, including the Veterans Affairs Committee, only to be denied access by Root and other commissioners.
I commend Commissioner Marlene Webster for calling out the improprieties of commissioners being paid for various attendance of committee meetings. It was only a few years ago that the commissioners voted to not receive additional pay for attending the various meetings, along with medical benefits for only serving in a part-time capacity. Within just the last four years, Root proposed not only to reauthorize these additional payments and health care expenses to their salary, but raise the salary from $6,000 to $10,000 annually; these additional expenses increased nearly double, if not more, their annual salary and expenses covered by the taxpayers.
Matthew Shepard
Perrty Township
