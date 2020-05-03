The psychological phenomenon known as Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is real.
Most definitions refer to it as a break from reality, with some defining it as being related to the Disassociative Disorder Spectrum.
People with this disorder have had a traumatic event in their lives.
For the multitude of TDS sufferers, that event happened when Donald J. Trump became president.
The maladies that people with TDS exhibit vary.
Usually the symptoms are panic attacks, high levels of anxiety, unwarranted fear, distortion of reality and an unhealthy obsessiveness.
To be sure,not only people but companies can have TDS as well. Most of the media, from urban centers to small cities, have this syndrome.
For example, count the anti-Trump stories and paragraphs.
These stories should be on the opinion page and not presented as fact.
The Washington Post bashes Trump 25-to-1 in negative headlines, according to research.
For some TDS sufferers, punishment seems to be their objective. In Detroit, a group of Democrats want to disengage one of their own and take away her political endorsements.
What was her crime?
She praised Trump.
A Yale psychiatrist wants Trump involuntarily under a doctor’s care.
This is a familiar tactic in communist countries: Confining political opposition to mental hospitals.
There was a report that a ranking Democrat wanted the Senate Republicans arrested for not voting to convict Trump due to the impeachment.
A distortion of reality seems to be the more common symptom of TDS. For example, Trump never said to drink fish tank cleaner, or to inject disinfectant, or that COVID-19 was a hoax.
But these things were reported as being true.
TDS gives some people the ability to read Trump’s mind. They use phrases like “he cannot tolerate his inner self,” “he’s stuck prominently in his mind,” and “he constructs delusions in his mind and in a lull, he hears voices in his head.”
From the January 2019 issue of Psychology Today: “There is a notion that President Trump’s activities trigger some people into extreme emotions and hysterical behaviors, and they might need mental health support.”
Bryan Moon
Corunna
