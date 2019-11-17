Our health care system is literally killing people, and the numbers demonstrate just how desperately we need to work to secure a universal health care system in 2020.
The naysayers (both Democratic and Republican) say we can’t afford Medicare For All, but in a recent study, about 34 million people report knowing of at least one friend or family member in the past five years who died after not receiving life-saving medical treatment because they were unable to pay for it. You know they wish they had it.
This could happen to you, or you could just go into bankruptcy.
It is truly sad because we can afford it, for ourselves, our families, our friends and our neighbors.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
The rich get it! So they don't care about the common person, the poor and the middle class. It's ironic we could afford huge tax cuts for the wealthy, but we can't afford healthcare. How did we pay for them? Oh, we didn't...
