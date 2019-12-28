A short response to M. Danek, who states,”When an institution or a person (Trump) attains a status in which they can’t be challenged, you no longer have the U.S; you have a Cuba.”
Thank you.
In your own words, you are describing exactly what Trump is.
A communist dictator.
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
You are one of the people that have fallen for the Cult of Trumpism.
Ray Gadd
Owosso
