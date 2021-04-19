SafeCenter deserves accolades for their letter on sexual violence. Sexual violence has numerous forms of expression, as SafeCenter detailed.
Non-consensual image sharing and malicious image spreading on social media can and will repeatedly subject those who are targeted to potentially infinite traumatic re-enactments of the original injustice they suffered. This type of perpetual assault on one’s psychological defenses may have lifelong consequences and may make one more susceptible to predatory relationships in the future.
Social media has added a new dimension to every “traditional” social problem. Those of us who were raised in “the real world” should make more of a concerted effort to partner with the younger generations in navigating the added challenges of virtual reality.
The law also needs to get with the times and address this issue head-on. Sovereign ownership rights over one’s own body should be expanded to encompass all photographic representations of one’s physical identity. We don’t live in a world where decency, courtesy and respect are given by all to all. Until we do, we must demand that our human dignity be enshrined in the law.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.