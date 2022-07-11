I am a current trustee in Woodhull Township. The opinion letter claiming past and present treasurers voted themselves a raise is a blatant falsehood. The letter to the editor published in July, by a candidate seeking election as Woodhull’s treasurer, is indicative of the agonizing price of running for a public office.
Any increase in salary at the township must be voted on and approved by majority vote of the board. Many of you know Tom Barrett, our state senator who is running for a congressional seat. Similar to the letter casting doubts on a candidate — and actually the township board by false and misleading remarks — our home received by mail a similar disparaging and inaccurate representation of Mr. Barrett.
It is a shame political candidates are allowed to write scandalous and falsehoods about citizens wanting to serve their communities and states in the public arena. Mr. Barrett is a family man and a veteran. This is significant in my book. My father was a World War II veteran and decorated for bravery (two Bronze Stars). His service spoke of his love of country. His experience was costly personally and haunted him for his entire life. Putting that point aside, he was very serious and diligent to foster a spirit of civic duty and the promotion of good citizenship.
I have met Mr. Barrett on several occasions and talked with him. He even responded personally to my wife’s phone call. He is a down-to-earth, sensible individual seeking after our best interest. I write this because he is a military veteran and in conversation with him, I became aware of many of the ideals and lessons of citizenship my father sought to pass on to me.
In closing, any misguided fool can pen a letter or publish a political slanderous mailer. What I haven’t seen from Mr. Barrett is a reciprocal mailer slandering his challenger in the primary election. Don’t you think that has something to say about Mr. Barrett’s character and how he will represent us? I do not want to vote for someone who wants to fight for us. You all know what fighting produces. I want a representative that will promote our interests and desires with integrity.
Tom Jelenek
Laingsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.