There are clearly two kinds of people who oppose the proposed requirement of “vaccine passports” for admission to and/or participation in activities where large numbers of patrons must congregate. The first is the “pandemic denier” who claims the right to endanger, infect and promote suffering by refusing to get the vaccine. The second is the vile politicians (mostly Republicans) who pander to such constituents by promoting false and potentially lethal lapses in civic responsibility.
Ask yourself this question: Are you more likely to feel both comfortable and supportive of, say, a restaurant that will not admit those customers who cannot (or will not) present a “vaccine passport” or other confirming document; or an identical restaurant which allows all comers, willy-nilly, into the same room you are about to spend two hours breathing communal air?
As American fatalities now surpass 550,000 — and COVID-19 variants continue to make states like Michigan hotbeds of additional cases, hospitalizations and deaths — the only way forward for small businesses (to say nothing of employers) is to admit or serve only those citizens who care enough about public health to follow the science; and get the proven answer to a vicious, horrible plague.
And to the politicians like Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, your abdication of your oath to protect everyone will continue to place the blood of lost souls on your filthy hands.
Susan Hendrickson
Durand
