A recently published survey determined that 70 percent of Republicans believe voter fraud claims in the 2020 election, and that 52 percent actually believe Donald Trump won the election.
Here are some known facts:
n Fifty states, half of which voted for Trump, all certified the results of the election.
n Trump’s appointed attorney general, William Barr, stated that the results of the election were without fraud.
n Trump’s appointed Secretary of Homeland Security made a similar statement.
n Rudy Giuliani, representing Trump, in an attempt to overthrow the results of the election, failed in 59 of 60 court cases across the county, with many of the decisions decided by judges appointed by Trump.
n The Supreme Court, with three new Trump appointees, also refused to hear Trump’s case.
When Trump announced he was a presidential candidate, more than 15,000 mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, deemed him mentally unfit to hold the office of the presidency.
If Trump is still convinced that he won the election, doesn’t he have a moral obligation to his devoted followers to explain in detail how he actually won the election? Unfortunately, he is mentally incapable of doing so.
Frank Davis
Vernon
