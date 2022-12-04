Despite more than half a century of awareness raising about sexual abuse and its long-term harm to survivors, victimization rates do not appear to have budged. Americans must vow to educate themselves about this chronic public health crisis. We must use our individual and collective voices to shout “no more” to the unbroken cycle of the ritual sacrifice of successive generations of young people to the trauma of sexual abuse.
The erosion of personal boundaries and privacy due to social media culture has exacerbated pre-existing social disorders such as rape and other forms of sexual abuse. Impaired boundaries are what makes transgressions of personal space possible.
Social media culture, mass surveillance, and the internet of things have paved the way for novel forms of narcissistic abuse to flourish. The impact of “digital” abuses on victims are frequently profoundly more severe than the “analog”, offline sexual abuses which are endemic to patriarchal, male supremacist societies.
Cyberspace both absorbs and reflects the unconscious beliefs of society. In the collective unconsciousness, sex is still a taboo. Sex-based shame has proven irreconcilable with the hypersexualized nature of American consumer culture.
The sex taboo causes an unconscious need to blame and punish someone when it is violated. The “giggle factor” about sex and physiology serves as an obstruction to true justice for victims of sexual abuse.
As disorienting as it is to mentally process how pervasive sexual assaults against children have always been, it is even more mind-numbing to examine the astronomically greater devastation to abuse survivors of the online, post-acute abusive episode phase. In this phase of secondary psychological injuries, online predators begin to target and revictimize survivors through the acquisition and distribution of child sexually abusive material, as well as stalking and other crimes of opportunity.
Another common way that abuse survivors are revictimized is when the sex taboo is activated against a victim. Geographically local community members, as well as the worldwide online community, force victims into unwanted relationships with new abusers — abusers who troll, ridicule, gaslight, harass, demean and degrade those victims who are made known to the public through news reports or whisper campaigns.
Narcissistic abuse of sexual trauma victims is effectively automated by social media culture. The public is subconsciously primed to attack the victim, and in certain circumstances, the public even acts as a proxy of the original perpetrator, inflicting stratospheric levels of narcissistic abuse on the victim. In this way, the public is unwittingly deputized to aid and abet the original perpetrator by acting as one bully with potentially millions of faces.
The minimally regulated online environment is also responsible for the 21st century crisis of image-based abuse, the explosion of sexually-motivated human trafficking, and the normalization of violent and misogynistic pornography. Consumers of misogynistic pornography are often “infected” with a “mind virus” that makes them both dependent on the pornography to meet their social needs, and unlikely to form bonds with people who may interfere with their pornography addiction.
Consequently, the vast majority of online porn is infused with misogynistic themes of conquest, domination, deception, rage against and “othering” of women. Pornography consumers are groomed to become incapable of forming functional family units. Misogynistic porn is also a major contributor to the crisis of “rape culture.”
The most important takeaway is that this public health crisis is solvable. With pointed awareness, access to cutting-edge research, and organized action, social justice warriors have the power to end the living nightmare for victims and survivors.
I firmly believe that Equality Now, an NGO devoted to advocacy and implementing legal remedies for victims across the globe, has a unique combination of perspective and experience to provide a comprehensive framework for a world free from systemic sexual abuse.
Please visit equalitynow.org to read reports like “Ending Online Sexual Exploitation Of Women And Girls: A Call For International Standards”, a copyrighted analysis from Equality Now and Thomson Reuters.
Knowledge is power. Together we can vanquish systemic sexual abuse once and for all.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
