Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is anxious to save lives by closing what she sees as unnecessary services in the communities because they might draw crowds.
Even medical offices are closed because they have sanitary supplies or machines that are needed in the hospital.
If the hospital needs these supplies, what about any abortion facility that uses similar supplies.
Shouldn’t they be closed too? It is certainly an unnecessary endeavor for a month or two.
If Whitmer is so anxious to save lives, this would be a perfect way to do it.
Women and men may want the abortion “early,” but they can wait until other unnecessary businesses open again.
After all, in some peoples’ minds, a baby could be killed any time during the pregnancy, eh?
Whitmer, close the unnecessary abortion clinics.
You want unity, some of the other governors have done so. Look into your heart.
Shelah Hockman
Owosso
