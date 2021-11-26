In response to former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Brown being charged with drunken driving and possession of two firearms under the influence:
Brown has pleaded not guilty in 66th District Court. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Brown arrived in court nearly two hours after being due for a closing argument and admitted to being under the influence.
I have a problem with Brown being charged with drunken driving. How can any court charge him with such an offense when Brown wasn’t driving?
Brown was out of his vehicle, the vehicle was shut off and the keys were not in the ignition.
Also, he was in his office where he was not in the vehicle after a search of his vehicle revealed he had two loaded firearms with him. I would assume Brown has a permit to carry such firearms.
According to Nessel, “Those who swear to uphold the law must also adhere to its principles.”
Nessel goes on to say her office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who failed to abide by their oath.
It’s my opinion that Brown should not be held on a drunken driving offense when Brown wasn’t driving to begin with. Yes, he may have blown a 0.113 during a preliminary breath test and later a blood draw of 0.143. If anything a punishment for Brown is a few days off work. In fact, Brown should not have been terminated because of a few too many drinks. How many of you other attorneys in Shiawassee County indulge in spirits?
To tarnish an assistant prosecutor with such an offense is wrong, especially when there is a young man sitting in the jail right now on his fifth drunken driving charge and has pleaded guilty, too.
There again, in my opinion, he should not have pleaded guilty because he has a mental problem that requires his mother to have guardianship over him.
Max Spencer
Owosso
Only in a corrupt judicial system can you get away with drunk driving simply by leaving the car, which you and only you just drove, and going into a building.
