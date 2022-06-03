Until Americans wake up and remind themselves that this country was formed “by the people and for the people” and not for the gun lobby, the mass shootings will continue. When it becomes an easier solution to make fortresses out of our schools (and all public places) than to ban assault weapons, we’re in deep trouble.
From 1994 to 2004, when the assault weapon ban was in effect, there was a 25% drop in gun massacres and a 40% drop in fatalities. In the 10 years following the end of the ban, there was a 34% increase in fatalities in gun massacres, even as overall violent crime continued downward.
The vast majority of Americans want to ban assault weapons, We must become proactive instead of reactive. Stop throwing cups of water on a raging, runaway fire. If there is a poisonous snake and he is biting everyone in the neighborhood, the answer is not to arm yourselves, stay in our homes, lock the doors and order your necessities to be delivered by armed guards. Kill the darn snake!
If we can’t get those spineless congressmen to put children’s lives ahead of the gun lobby’s blood money, then get the question on the ballot. Those 10-year-old children were forced to witness what assault weapons were doing to their teachers and classmates. I believe we as adults should be forced to look at the pictures of their dead, blown apart bodies. Bodies that had to be identified by their parents by the shoes they were wearing and their DNA. Emettt Till’s mother insisted on an open casket for her mutilated son because she thought, rightly so, that the American people should see the actual consequences of horrific acts. Why should adults be protected from the sight? Our kids weren’t.
And one last point: if mental health is the issue, let’s ask New Zealand, Australia and our neighbor Canada, how, after banning assault weapons, mass shootings are almost non-existent? I understand how passing a law banning assault weapons could work, but I had no idea it could also cure all the mental illness in a country.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.