The Owosso Education Association (OEA) is made up of the teachers in the Owosso Public School District. We care deeply about our students and our community. Most of us have (or have had) our own children in our district. Countless have mentored and/or coached our kids outside of school. Most live in our district and care deeply about Owosso Public Schools and believe that every student should have caring and qualified educators.

Recently, the OEA participated in interviews with candidates for the upcoming OPS school board election. There are several people running for four positions. Pointed questions were asked, and engaging conversations were had.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.