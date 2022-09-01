The Owosso Education Association (OEA) is made up of the teachers in the Owosso Public School District. We care deeply about our students and our community. Most of us have (or have had) our own children in our district. Countless have mentored and/or coached our kids outside of school. Most live in our district and care deeply about Owosso Public Schools and believe that every student should have caring and qualified educators.
Recently, the OEA participated in interviews with candidates for the upcoming OPS school board election. There are several people running for four positions. Pointed questions were asked, and engaging conversations were had.
There were several impressive candidates. However, ultimately, four candidates stood out for their commitment to our community and students of all abilities, respect for our profession, and a willingness to work together.
The OEA is proud to endorse the following candidates for OPS School Board: Rick Mowen, Olga Quick, Tom Kurtz and Travis Yaklin. Based on their experiences and responses, we feel these four candidates will ensure all of our students are given the opportunity they deserve to grow and achieve the greatest success.
We strongly encourage you to support these candidates and to encourage friends and family who reside in the school district to do the same.
The Owosso Education Association
