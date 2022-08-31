Dear fellow Trojans and the Owosso community:
Over the years, during conversations with friends, family and coworkers, I have been asked why I stay in Owosso. When I moved here as a middle schooler, I immediately felt at home. Owosso is a great place to raise a family with wonderful teachers and staff to help prepare our children for the future.
Julie and I have raised three children here, with all of them graduating as Trojans. I decided to run for the Owosso school board after noticing ideologies taking time from the crucial studies children need to be successful in life, business and family. I began having discussions with other parents and found there is a common concern we all share: people of Owosso need representatives on the board who will make decisions to best protect, care for and teach their children.
I believe the Owosso Public Schools is a great place to educate children and I am running, along with Shelly Ochodnicky and Vanessa Senk, to bring parental involvement into the education decisions and work together for every child of Owosso.
Please visit my Facebook page, where you can like and share, if you are interested in making a contribution to help offset the cost of my campaign. Most importantly, I appreciate your vote on Nov. 8.
