Be heard: Vote.
Voting is your voice and when you don’t vote, you silence yourself. This is why I want to encourage our district to participate in this pivotal election year.
It is easier than ever before to vote in Michigan. Two big barriers to voting are gone so its easier than ever for you to vote quickly and safely. The two biggest changes under the new rules:
n Michigan residents can register to vote up to Election Day by going to their city or township clerk’s office. So, procrastination is not an excuse.
n Any registered voter can vote by absentee ballot. Previously, absentee balloting was limited to people who are age 60 and older, disabled, etc. So, long lines are not an excuse.
So, now you might start wondering to yourself “am I eligible to vote in Michigan,” “am I already registered” or “can I register online” and “what are the deadlines?”
This year all this information is readily available online at www.michigan.gov/vote.
All registered voters in Michigan have the right to vote by mail. This year especially, it’s a safe way to vote and protect your health, and the process is secure and accurate. I already voted for the Aug. 4 primary and my general election ballot will automatically be mailed to me. So I say there are no excuses in 2020. Get your voice heard this year and vote.
Andrea Kelly Garrison
Candidate for State Representative
in District 85
Owosso
