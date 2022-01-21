I’ve been wondering about and pondering at what point those who are Republicans, and support the Republican views on the 2020 election being stolen because of mass amounts of fraud being committed by the Democrats, give it up and face the facts?
Is there ever going to come to a point when you say enough is enough?
I just don’t understand those who are backing the lies about the election without one shred of proof to support what they say.
It seems beyond logic that only the presidential election is being questioned, but not a single other race is called a stolen election.
How can any logical person back the lie is far beyond me.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso Township
