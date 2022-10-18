I am the proud grandmother of a Corunna varsity soccer player. In society today, we are quick to point out how our youth do not have the morals, values and work ethic of past generations.
The Corunna varsity soccer team sets the bar high for every one of those standards. Each week after running 80 minutes non stop, rain or shine, win or lose, they come across the field and applaud the families and friends in the stands who supported them during the game. Such gratitude and respect from the team is a welcome sight and many times leaves me with tears in my eyes as I think about all the difficulties of the past few years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.