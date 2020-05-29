At this stage of trying to understand our health crisis, one thing is clear and undeniable: countries that have coped the best took it seriously early on.
Then they applied the formula of testing, tracing and isolating, and they enforced it with rigor. The United States might have matched Iceland, South Korea and Germany if we had a better integrated health care system and competent executive leadership. Students of history will have much to chew over about why we failed in so many ways. For now, this student of history is pointing your attention to a most revealing event that occurred early this week.
President Donald Trump made perhaps the most astonishing statement ever in a long career of wild claims about the world as he sees it. He said testing is “over-rated” and that if we tested less, we’d have fewer cases. This was a sincere pronouncement made with a straight face and well demonstrated the decline of his cognitive functioning, as well as the core of his character.
In his mind “cases” are not human beings; they are statistics. What counts is numbers, not lives. So he’s rendered blind to the obvious fact the number of infected people will hold whether you count them or not. The simple logic most fifth-graders would grasp eludes him. His ability to process and integrate information is plainly impaired. It has been for some time, and it’s worsening.
His pronouncement further highlights his lack of empathy: an incapacity to link his inner life with others. He’s shown us a thousand times he cares only for himself. When this condition prevails, one’s basic humanity is so compromised that other humans, in the fullness of their emotions, lived experience and spiritual dimensions, are not fully real. So it’s easy to see them as numbers. In this he shows himself as truly hollow and stone-hearted. But the tragedy is ours.
Many have observed Trump seems to see himself as above man’s law (i.e., our Constitution). We’ve heard him brag many times “I can do anything I want.” Of late he appears to see himself beyond the reach of nature’s laws as well. And so he flaunts the guidance of our best scientists. Wearing a mask in public spaces denotes respect for your neighbors. It says, “I don’t want to take the chance of infecting you.” Trump’s refusal to follow the CDC guidelines speaks, not just to his indifference to others’ well-being, but puts his grandiose narcissism on high display.
Among the beliefs he holds about himself is that he’s a superior physical specimen. He’d better hope so. His obesity, high cholesterol levels and symptoms of coronary disease do not augur well if the virus finds its way to him. Fifteen months ago, the White House physician said he was in “very good” health. I’m confident that, given his current functioning, a thorough mental status examination would not declare him so fit.
David Glenn
Byron
