Since July 2021 our Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners have thrown us some real clinkers.
I make reference to that month and year when the board — perhaps with one exception — decided they should receive a so-called “hazardous pay” bonus; it was subsequently shot down, of course.
One of the board members vehemently stated then that she thought she “earned” her deprived $5,000 bonus after all she had done for the county with her claim of high-risk sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cindy Garber, R-District 6, commented that she really worked hard for it. Oh? What is “working hard” at the meetings?
During the Executive Development and Finance Committee meeting on Monday, Garber opposed the matter of Juneteenth being a paid holiday for county employees, calling the idea “ridiculous” and “liberal.” Other commissioners echoed her concerns to the paid holiday for county employees. Such gratitude.
As a matter of comparison, let’s consider this hypothetical situation.
I understand (if I am correct) that most commissioners receive an annual part-time base salary of $10,000, not including alleged stipends. Suppose the board of commissioners meets a minimum of 20 times per calendar year, and each meeting lasts for an average of two hours. Not a bad arrangement. Forty hours for $10,000 equates to $250 per hour; unless they spend time outside of the meetings with other commissioners duties.
A utility lineperson in Michigan might earn on average $80,000 per year. Allowing for perhaps four weeks vacation and four weeks personal time off — depending on the utility company and its contract — that person would be working over 1,700 hours per year — and disregarding benefits — over $47 per hour. This position comes with real risks.
What a study in contrast. Welcome to the real world, Ms. Garber.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
