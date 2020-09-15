In a month of bad news, the worst was last week’s revelation that President Donald Trump, early in February, lied to the American public about the probable severity and danger of COVID-19 coming to our land.
Seven months later, he’s still lying. He said he was doing it for our own good, back then. I’m sure he still thinks so now.
Our rightful authority about the matter is the Centers for Disease Control, where empirical data is gathered, studied and disseminated. That’s been their job for a long time. Recently Mr. Trump arranged for the latter function, dissemination, to be channeled through Health and Human Services, which is headed by a man named Michael Caputo, who has zero background in public health or any science. But he does have ties to the Trump campaign, as well as Russian politicians and oligarchs going back 25 years.
Why, you may rightly ask, would Mr. Trump appoint someone with that kind of resume to head up HHS? The answer is that he’s not there to function as truth teller about the realities we’re facing now. No, it’s just the opposite: He’s a filter on the legitimate facts that we should be getting from the CDC. And CDC scientists are not happy about their work being censored by politicians.
You might further ask, why would Trump want to water down vital scientific evidence? You already know this, I’ll bet: to make himself look good. He wants to make a scourge look less scourg-y so he’ll look more presidential.
We have recordings now of Trump rationalizing his lies and distortions because he had to “show strength.” Explaining himself to Sean Hannity he said “I want to show calmness.”
You see, with him, it’s all about show. It’s how things look, not how they are. He thinks this is how you deal with a disastrous threat — be a “cheerleader” who can magically sugarcoat a nation’s mortal crisis and render it down to a callow partisan issue, like getting reelected.
Now don’t you feel better, knowing why he had to lie to us poor suckers? Last week he had a rally where most of the attendees were unmasked and crowded tight. I doubt he’ll ever see it as a genuine problem while it’s killing ordinary Americans. But if he gets sick with it himself, things will get serious fast.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.