Don’t worry folks. President DonaldTrump, The Chosen One, who is the smartest man in the world (ask him, he’ll tell you) has his Sharpie ready and has redrawn the border of Kansas and Missouri, just to say he was right.
The Senate will vote to confirm the border change.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
Editor’s note: After the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump mistakenly tweeted congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire “great state of Kansas.” The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.