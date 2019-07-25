Ask it 1,000 times and the answer is pretty much going to be: “fake news” — ‘hired a bunch of Democratic lawyers’ or ‘Mueller had a grudge because Trump turned him down for FBI” or “Putin told me ‘I didn’t do it’, and I believe when he tells me that, he means it.’”
The Special Counsel was charged generally with determining the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election and whether or not the president had attempted to obstruct justice. William Barr, newly acting Attorney General, wrote a summary before the report was released.
It pretty much white-washed the report to the extent the president of the United States joyfully screamed “No collusion.” Mr. Mueller later wrote a public letter in effect saying Barr’s version and conclusion was different from his.
Here’s the deal: Have YOU read all 450 pages of The Mueller Report?
If not, please try to wipe out all positive or negative opinions you might have. If you have not read it then you know as much about it as you would if you had never seen the Mona Lisa, and someone tried to describe that work of art to you in words.
I have read every single page. It is a great read. A veritable page-turner. You owe to yourself and your country to read this report.
So, where do I stand? My very first vote was for Dwight David Eisenhower in 1952. I am extremely embarrassed to say that I am still a registered Republican, although I did give a mighty cheer when I saw the vote of Fred Upton who quite often votes his conscience, not just party.
I have seen both Democratic and Republican presidents with whom I have been troubled. Right now, I feel like I am having my worst nightmare and I have awakened in a Banana Republic where the elected leader acts like a dictator, talks like a dictator, does not know where to find the word “policy” in the dictionary, speaks bald-face lies, has blatantly disrupted international relationships with nations that have been friends and allies since World War II.
He is an admitted sexist, bully and pervert and has been recorded making statements about how he physically abuses women that would leave him a convicted felon in any court of law.
The current president of the United States, in his campaign for election, promised to wipe out the deficit. The country is on an economic roll, and it has injected a strange malady on the most conservative of men, etc.
The White House Office of Management and Budget announced last week we would have a trillion dollar deficit this year of 2019.
Do not take my word for your opinion of the Mueller Report.
Read every page with an open mind and then recall how you had heard it really did not prove anything bad happened.
But, then, it depends upon what your definition of “bad” is — kinda like the word “is” is.
Dale Espich
Corunna
