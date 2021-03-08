In response to a letter from Feb. 27, the writer is right on one item, this country is far off the track.
If people believe in reincarnation, maybe it’s true that’s the reason Adolf Hitler came back in a new life as Donald Trump.
The recent Republican CPAC meeting was an opportunity for the other guy, Dear Leader, to write his apocalypse neo-Nazi ideas.
Jan. 6 is equal to the Kristallnacht (the night of broken glass), in Germany in the 1930s.
The Good Book stresses don’t worship an idol. Now the cult has a golden idol of its dear leader.
Fox News is now being sued for a couple of billion dollars for its lies, as is the pillow guy — I hope he sleeps well.
Thanks for President Joe Biden bringing this country back to normal.
Jack Erhardt
Burns Township
