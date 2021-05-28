I read with great interest the recent article, “Trump numbers among ‘religious’ held steady in election.”
The article stated that 80 percent of white evangelicals voted for Trump in 2020, an increase of 2 percent from four years previous, with non-white Catholics increasing their vote by 4 percentage points, and slightly for other religious groups. Mormons also increased their vote by 15 percentage points, with smaller religious groups, Hindus and Buddhists also increasing their vote by 4 percentage points each.
Overall, though Trump increased his vote among religious groups, he lost votes among the non-religious unaffiliated groups.
In citing the article, among the non-religious unaffiliated Trump voters, there was a decline in the agnostic vote from 23 percent to 18 percent in 2020, and with the atheist vote decreasing from 14 percent to 11 percent. Those groups who did not identify with any particular religious group, and who represented 21 percent of the new voting population did not vote for Trump, with their vote decreasing by 3 percentage points from 2016.
How fortunate we were that those who breached the Capitol failed in their attempt assassinate the Speaker of the House and the Vice President in their attempt to decapitate our democracy. Trump has been known to idolize and identify with dictators world-wide, especially Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Had the coup been successful, would he have discarded our Constitution in an attempt to establish an authoritarian regime?
Also, could it be that it was the conscientious, non-religious and unaffiliated voters in 2020, which were apparently widely represented among the 21 million new voters, who were the ones who saved our democracy from an aspirating autocrat?
Frank Davis
Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.