There are enough doom and gloom articles being written. It’s time for an uplifting one.
Kudos to the caretakers of McCurdy Park. The picnic tables have been repaired, the groundskeepers are doing a great job with the mowing, and keeping everything looking good.
Now it’s our turn to help keep the park looking its best. Pick up your trash and put it in the barrels provided. Dog walkers, please pick up your pets’ doodie and properly dispose of that.
When you see one of these workers, please thank them for the good job they are doing.
Jan Morgan
Owosso
