There are two unsung heroes in Shiawassee County who deserve lifetime achievement awards for their service and commitment to this county: Matthew Shepard of District 7 and Anthony Karhoff of District 5.
These men both serve as firefighters; Karhoff is a volunteer firefighter and Shepard most likely started his career in an unpaid position. Though there should be zero unpaid firefighting positions — in a merit-based economy it would be the highest paid occupation — the willingness of these men to risk their lives for their neighbors while asking nothing in return is the epitome of heroism.
Karhoff and Shepard not only run towards high-stakes, near-death experiences to save the lives of strangers on a regular basis; they have also been indefatigable in the thankless task of showing up month after month, year in and year out, to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meetings to represent all citizens of this county.
I recall Mr. Shepard commenting to The Argus-Press several years ago that county board members were getting away with shocking transgressions against the taxpayers of this county. When I started following what was going on at the board meetings, I saw for myself what he was talking about.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has been swindling taxpayers for years. Their embezzlement of American Rescue Plan Act funds was only the tip of the iceberg in their organized crime wave. Pound for pound, the Board of Commissioners and their cronies have participated in more crime and corruption than the vast majority of county residents who are “disappeared” to prison cells with mandatory minimum sentences.
Please honor the service and sacrifice of our two finest citizens, Matthew Shepard and Anthony Karhoff, by standing up and doing your duty to actively participate in local government.
Commissioners Brandon Marks, Cindy Garber, John Plowman and Gary Holzhausen must be removed from office. We as citizens have a duty to remove them, either through a recall election or by petitioning the governor to remove them. County Coordinator Brian Boggs must also be terminated. No matter how well he may perform in some of his duties, stealing from residents — which he did — is intolerable.
This county board will not stop stealing from us until we stop them. We must follow through until they are in handcuffs. We must declare to the world that this county doesn’t tolerate crime sprees by elected officials.
Until each and every resident feels a personal responsibility for making the destiny of this county happen, rather than letting it happen to us, county residents will continue to have a target on their backs for predators who want to get in on the action.
Let’s take back Shiawassee County from the crooks. We can do so much better.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(1) comment
Well said. Thank you.
