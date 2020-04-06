Michigan’s 10 million people are under a stay-at-home order by directive of our governor.
Many people are making great medical sacrifices to keep the citizens of our state safe. All elective surgeries are canceled, much to the disappointment and inconvenience of thousands. But one elective surgery has been allowed to stay open under our pro-abortion governor.
A child, the most vulnerable of all human life, continues to be killed, while the world goes quiet, and we all work together to heal our nation. What does this say about us, as one nation under God?
Joyce A. Archer
Owosso
