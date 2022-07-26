It’s been a while since I’ve written in about former President Donald Trump, so here’s my latest take: this month saw matters getting much worse for him. Political candidates he has endorsed are flagging. Every day former allies are distancing themselves. Last weekend, publisher Rupert Murdoch, an old pal, dropped him via the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The Journal’s editorial board observed “Character is revealed in a crisis, and (former Vice President Mike) Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his.” Liz Cheney, Co-Chair of the Jan. 6 Special Committee, told CNN Trump is “guilty of the most serious misconduct of any president in the history of our nation.”
The last committee broadcast (with over 17 million viewers) starkly documented Trump’s three hours of veiled fervor and seeming impotence while watching the Senate come under attack. One critic referenced Nero watching Rome burn. It was also made clear that the riot was, in fact, a coup attempt planned well in advance. These factors probably brought Murdoch to his senses. And now it looks like his buddy, Steve Bannon, is going to prison. His rallies are still rowdy and loud, but less well attended. I even saw an article explaining how Trump could be charged with manslaughter. Made sense too.
So why does he still go on touting the “Big Lie” and rousing crowds? The first reason is that it raises money. He’s replenished his coffers quite a lot since the election.
The second reason has to do with his inner psyche. Some in the mental health community believe Mr. Trump is an exceptionally grandiose narcissist who regularly and desperately needs to recharge a hollow and needy self with adulation. His actual self is insubstantial and shallow. So it needs shoring up with shows of adoration and devotion. Without it, deadening affects of depression begin to arise.
The third reason seems paradoxical: like all extreme narcissists, at his core, he feels like a victim. All his life he’s set himself up to fail, and then, blames others for it. Instead of learning life lessons, his sociopathic side kicks in and, bolstered by denial, he rises like a Phoenix out of the ashes of shame, into a delusional state where the past doesn’t matter. That’s why so many ex- wives, colleagues, friends and business ventures trail in his wake. They’re all past caring. With hard reality routed, history is easily revised and he’s always a winner.
His election defeat has enabled him to play this victim card to the hilt. He was robbed! The election wasn’t fair! Dark powers are soiling his shining legacy!
One must ask why is this such an easy sell to his base? Because they too, feel like victims of a rigged system. They feel injured and persecuted. In this frame his rallies appear as exuberant pity parties by an aggrieved and dispossessed lot. Hence, with a target for their rage, he sways them to abandon memory and reason and feel one with him. This is a template for how grandiose figures come to power.
It takes a master manipulator to turn a defeat into a masochistic celebration. But somehow, he pulls off this ugly trick again and again. But if this July is prologue, this old, worn game may be over soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.