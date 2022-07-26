It’s been a while since I’ve written in about former President Donald Trump, so here’s my latest take: this month saw matters getting much worse for him. Political candidates he has endorsed are flagging. Every day former allies are distancing themselves. Last weekend, publisher Rupert Murdoch, an old pal, dropped him via the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The Journal’s editorial board observed “Character is revealed in a crisis, and (former Vice President Mike) Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his.” Liz Cheney, Co-Chair of the Jan. 6 Special Committee, told CNN Trump is “guilty of the most serious misconduct of any president in the history of our nation.”

The last committee broadcast (with over 17 million viewers) starkly documented Trump’s three hours of veiled fervor and seeming impotence while watching the Senate come under attack. One critic referenced Nero watching Rome burn. It was also made clear that the riot was, in fact, a coup attempt planned well in advance. These factors probably brought Murdoch to his senses. And now it looks like his buddy, Steve Bannon, is going to prison. His rallies are still rowdy and loud, but less well attended. I even saw an article explaining how Trump could be charged with manslaughter. Made sense too.

