Public Transportation funding millage questions will be included on Aug. 4 ballots for the Cities of Perry, as well as Owosso and Caledonia Charter Townships. It is important to understand that all of these municipalities are voting on millage renewals which have been previously approved by voters.
The following details will provide you with facts to assist you in making a decision on Aug. 4. Included are: municipality, mills requested and length of time, and the annual tax on a $100,000 home.
n City of Perry, .25 for four years, $7.07;
n Owosso Charter Township, .3333 for four years, $11.41;
n Caledonia Charter Township, .19 for two years, $7.95.
With the passage of these millage proposals, residents of these municipalities will continue to receive a 67 percent discount on the cost per ride that residents in municipalities who do not support SATA pay.
They will also continue to have the ability to reserve a ride as far in advance as one year and to reserve a recurring ride, such as three days a week to dialysis treatment or to a senior center, once a week to a medical appointment or to a grocery store, or five days a week to work.
Of the trips noted, approximately two-thirds were for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
This local millage support can only be used for operation of the buses. No voted millage can or will be used for any capital expenses, such as building construction or purchasing new buses.
Although federal and state grants, as well as fares paid by individuals and agencies, pay for nearly 80 percent of SATA’s expenses, local financial support is required, just as it is for all public transit agencies in the United States.
Although you, your friends, or family members may not use SATA’s services now, you may need it one day.
Many people rely on SATA’s service for daily independence and quality of life.
I urge you to vote on Aug. 4.
Mary Rice
Executive Director
