New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been on the hot seat for months as testimonies about a habit of sexual misconduct accumulate.
Last week that seat got hotter. Eleven women shared their narratives with the New York attorney general. One of these went back 20 years to a time before the Me Too Movement when sexual moves by men in power on younger women was almost normative, to men in power at least.
The current accusations are so incriminatory that a chorus of voices, including President Joe Biden, are demanding he resign. Claiming innocence, the governor has refused. Now calls for impeachment are building.
Do you see a familiar pattern here? A man in power transgresses a young woman’s personal boundaries, either with creepy words and touches or aggressive rape; she anguishes over the experience; then decides not to be an enabler and reports the incident(s); the perpetrator denies all, marshals his lawyers, and fights to holds onto power and position. Citing culprits here would make too long a list, but it may be useful to compare two: Coumo and Donald Trump.
The New York attorney general found that Coumo “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”
In contrast, over 20 women have accused Trump of violations ranging from groping to all out rape. He even bragged about his trespasses to a host of “Access Hollywood,” and was taped making crude claims about his habits. Recall that Trump’s first wife accused him of rape and battery.
The gathered evidence says Cuomo is a creep but Trump is a creep and a rapist. Despite the differences in severity of their behaviors, what they have in common is not just the enactment of sexual motive, but the exercise of humiliation and power.
In a psychotherapy career in which I helped over 50 teens, college coeds and adult women who had been sexually violated, I can say this dynamic was playing in most cases. These men, Cuomo and Trump, do not like or respect women and both have clearly violated federal and state law.
It’s a cruel irony that the lesser of these offenders will probably be impeached. A test of our legal system is at hand. Will these men eventually stand before a Judge and answer to the rule of law? In the present muddled political climate, don’t bet on it.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.