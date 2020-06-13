I was pleased to see the front page article about the Kiwanis Club project “Flags Over Shiawassee.” I signed up for the flag and to me this is a great fundraiser.
So nice to have the flag in my yard with no effort needed to put it up, take it down, or store it. This is so much better than a raffle ticket, fruit, candy, newspaper, flower etc., etc. I hope it is successful so they will continue it.
Thank you Kiwanis Club.
Helene Roberts
Owosso
