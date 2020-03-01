I am writing about the retirement of our “First Lady,” Prosecutor Deana Finnegan. I have heard and seen people criticize and demean this lady, and I am appalled at the comments regarding Finnegan’s retirement.
Now granted, you all are entitled to your opinion, and I am giving you mine. Finnegan is a lady who has a job of prosecuting people of wrongdoing; whether the person did the crime or not, it’s still her job to prosecute. I ask all those people who demonize Finnegan, if you don’t have anything good to say or write about our prosecutor, keep your mouth shut and keep your fingers off the keyboard.
Karma comes around and your names are not forgotten. Whoever is replacing Finnegan, you would hate to go before this court — whether district or circuit — in Shiawassee County and have someone remember what you said verbally or by internet shaming and have the sentence imposed on you in such a way as to use you as an example.
Deana is still our prosecuting attorney and deserves our respect. And another thing: Just because the prosecuting attorney doesn’t win all of the cases doesn’t mean Finnegan is any less of a prosecutor. It’s in God’s will if a case wins or loses, or if people choose to take a plea of a lesser charge. This county of Shiawassee is more than fair.
Max Spencer
Owosso
