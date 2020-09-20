I write to support Georgina Grey in her decision to reject the plea negotiation and “last best offer” negotiated in the Shiawassee County 35th Circuit Court by prosecutor Adam Masserang.
I do not know the particulars of the encounter that resulted in the legal action, but still, I agree with Grey’s call for fairness. I do so for many reasons, which I believe would likely be apparent upon the reporting of the particulars.
Understanding, and this should be universally embraced, that in Grey’s circumstance, it is her against the state, with her freedom and livelihood in the balance. The deeper truth is the system is rigged against her.
Another truth to be well aware of: Prosecutors and judges are politicians. I fully realize the puffed and fussy efforts to show otherwise; but know the truth. They ask for public support, monetary contributions, and they campaign for votes, sometimes in court and certainly in the media.
What I hear from Grey is a call for fairness. For good and personal reasons, I agree her chances are better with a jury trial of her peers. As I read the Argus’ account, I was reminded of a recent visit to a car dealership where I knew I was being played by the salesman and sales manager, oh my.
I can testify to the degree of varying indifference shown to assaultive violence in Owosso that might well convince a reasonable person that “justice” is unevenly applied, here as everywhere.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
