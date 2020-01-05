We, at Capital Area Community Services Inc. in Shiawassee County, would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to all of the Shiawassee County residents, businesses, community groups, churches, Secret Santas and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance with Christmas Wishes this year.
Because of everyone’s combined efforts and contributions of time, money and gifts to Christmas Wishes, Dec. 25 was a very special day of the year for 463 children.
Shiawassee County people rock. Thank ou for caring and sharing this Holiday Season from all of the staff.
Rebecca Zemla
Shiawassee County Coordinator
